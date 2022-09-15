 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Pressure Is on Matt Patricia in Week 2

Plus, breaking down Brian Bello’s start against the Yankees, and how he stacks up against other former Red Sox pitching prospects

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images


(2:00) – PATRIOTS: The Patriots’ tough upcoming schedule and the pressure on Matt Patricia and the offense in Week 2.
(14:50) – PATRIOTS: Radio host Andrew Fillipponi of Drive Time on The Fan in Pittsburgh joins Brian to discuss the Patriots-Steelers game, the impact of TJ Watt’s injury, Mitch Trubisky’s role on the Steelers offense, the Pats-Steelers rivalry over the years, and more.
(43:20) – PATRIOTS: Brian shares his bet of the week, and takes a listener call about Mac Jones’s arm strength.
(46:20) – RED SOX: Brian discusses Brian Bello’s start last night against the Yankees, and how he stacks up against other former Red Sox pitching prospects. We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Andrew Fillipponi
Associate Producers: Isaiah Blakely and James McClellan
Producer: Steve Ceruti

