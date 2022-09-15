Nate Diaz Criticism, Khamzat’s Heel Turn, Kattar vs. Allen, and 3PAC’s Memories of Elias Theodorou



Just a few days after a weekend of smashing Spotify Live records, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall return to give the best community in MMA what they want. The guys spend the whole show taking calls from listeners, discussing things like:

• Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s upcoming boxing fight against YouTuber Deji (15:30)

• Criticism of Nate Diaz following his UFC 279 win over Tony Ferguson (35:44)

• Whether Khamzat Chimaev or Colby Covington would be the villain if the two were to fight one another (44:00)

• Fighter of the Year candidates (50:56)

• The recently announced Oct. 29 featherweight fight between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen (56:26)

But before all of that, 3PAC shares their memories of Canadian fighter Elias Theodorou, who passed away this week at age 34 following a battle with colon cancer.

Next episode: Saturday, Sept. 17, immediately following the end of Sandhagen vs. Song. For the best listener experience, download the Spotify Live app so you can join the chat and call into the show!

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS