The Next Wave of Korean Cuisine

Dave Chang and Chris Ying talk innovation in the world of modern Korean food, and more

By Chris Ying and Dave Chang
KIMBAP from Kelly Cape Bop, Michelin-recommended street food series Kelly’s Cape Bop at Wan Chai. 14DEC15 SCMP/K. Y. Cheng Photo by K.Y. Cheng/South China Morning Post via Getty Images


With summer over and school in session, it’s officially a new year for restaurants—and Dave has a few soon-to-open places on his must-visit list, and a few predictions to make about where things might go next. Plus: Hugo escape tactics, pre-K John Bonham, fake Momofuku menus, the no-PR approach, making bad situations happen, befriending your nemesis, the return of Superiority Burger and Torrisi Italian Specialties, Kwame Onwuachi, Mariscos Jalisco, the rise of hwe, grocery-store kimbap, crossing the soondae threshold, the stew restaurant Dave dreams of, a kung pao pastrami pipeline, the CIA, Josh Giddey, the other CIA, and the beauty of restaurants that own their own real estate.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

