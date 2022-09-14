Each week a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is USA Today’s Jori Epstein, who takes us to Cowboys Time Travel Island and pitches Nora on why Dallas has constantly ended up in an injury conundrum. Will Nora join her on the island, or sail elsewhere?
Host: Nora Princiotti
Guest: Jori Epstein
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS