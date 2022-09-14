

Welcome to The Island!

Each week a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is USA Today’s Jori Epstein, who takes us to Cowboys Time Travel Island and pitches Nora on why Dallas has constantly ended up in an injury conundrum. Will Nora join her on the island, or sail elsewhere?

Host: Nora Princiotti

Guest: Jori Epstein

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS