ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky on Calling Games, Watching Tape, and Being a Sports Dad



Bryan is joined by ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky to talk about his career—from playing 12 seasons in the NFL to tweeting about games to appearing weekly on Get Up, SportsCenter, First Take and other ESPN television and radio shows. They discuss Orlovsky’s transition from quarterback to analyst, his approach to breaking down plays for viewers, as well as his opinion on youth sports as a father of four.

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guest: Dan Orlovsky

Producer: Devon Manze

