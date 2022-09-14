 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky on Calling Games, Watching Tape, and Being a Sports Dad

Dan joins Bryan to discuss his transition from quarterback to analyst, his approach to breaking down plays for viewers, as well as his opinion on youth sports as a father of four

By Bryan Curtis
ESPN Super Bowl Broadcast From Disney California Adventure Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images


Bryan is joined by ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky to talk about his career—from playing 12 seasons in the NFL to tweeting about games to appearing weekly on Get Up, SportsCenter, First Take and other ESPN television and radio shows. They discuss Orlovsky’s transition from quarterback to analyst, his approach to breaking down plays for viewers, as well as his opinion on youth sports as a father of four.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Dan Orlovsky
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

