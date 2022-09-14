 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 1 NFL Power Rankings and QB Rankings

The Cowboys and Packers got off to rough starts—how do they affect the NFL’s balance of power?

By Jason Goff and Austin Gayle
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Jason and Austin are back to discuss how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 1. They start by talking about how it’s not time to panic about the Packers (3:39), before talking about the nightmare start for the Cowboys (12:20). Later, they discuss the Dolphins and other teams rising and falling in the rankings (21:34). Finally, they are joined by Steven Ruiz to talk about how his QB rankings will change after Week 1 (34:49).

Hosts: Jason Goff and Austin Gayle
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

