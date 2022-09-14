 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

James White on Matt Patricia Calling Plays, Plus Bourne in Trouble and Bogaerts’s Future

Plus, callers talk about the Pats

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


(1:35)-PATRIOTS: Former Patriots running back and three-time Super Bowl champion James White joins the show to talk about the transition from Josh McDaniels calling plays to Matt Patricia, Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne, and more.

(24:58)-PATRIOTS: Kendrick Bourne’s lack of playing time Week 1 and other thoughts on the Pats offense.

(44:12)-RED SOX: Sox lose to the Yankees in extras, and Xander Bogaerts’s uncertain future with the team.

(51:34)-CALLERS: Callers talk about the Pats.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Producer: Steve Ceruti

