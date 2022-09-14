Look at What the White Sox Did While We Were Watching the Bears

As we enter the final weeks of the baseball season, the White Sox are starting to get hot at just the right time (04:03). Jason also backs up Ozzie Guillén’s comments suggesting Tony La Russa has become a distraction. Bears reporter Patrick Finley joins the show to share his thoughts on the Bears’ win over the 49ers, what happened with Darnell Mooney, how Ryan Poles’s rookie class performed, and more (18:57). A former NFL coach apparently isn’t a fan of Justin Fields or Trey Lance (39:32). In Outside the Chi, Jason speaks about Robert Sarver’s suspension and gives his true feelings on the situation (47:31).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Patrick Finley
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
