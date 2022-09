We recap a thrilling Seahawks victory over the Broncos, before power ranking the most over-reactionary fantasy football takes that we kind-of-sort-of agree with after Week 1. We finish the show by reading a few listener emails and holding Fantasy Court.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

