‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna break down “King of the Narrow Sea”

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
HBO/Ringer illustration


Time to hit the Street of Silk with Mal and Jo to dive deep into the latest episode of House of the Dragon! They begin as they Rally the Realm with their overall impressions of this scandalous episode (06:59). Later they enter the Dragon Pit to investigate all the juicy plot details (09:49). Later, they hand out episode awards (2:23:12) and have a great chat with the show’s production designer, Claire Richards, about the amazing sets and tapestries constructed for the show (02:32:17). They end with a trip down Spoiler Lane to talk about the book’s foreshadowing and what’s to come (02:48:49).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna about the show, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

