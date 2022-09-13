 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daniel Jones on the Giants’ 1-0 Start

Plus, Rex Ryan on Robert Saleh, Brian Daboll, and the future of NY football

By John Jastremski
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images


(2:14) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to discuss his Week 1 win over the Titans, Brian Daboll’s energy throughout the game, Saquon Barkley’s bounceback game, and the Giants’ home opener against the Panthers.
(21:22) — REX RYAN: Former New York Jets head coach joins the show to discuss Robert Saleh’s comments, Brian Daboll’s energy, his love for Daniel Jones, and his partnership with Dr. Scholl’s.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Daniel Jones and Rex Ryan
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

