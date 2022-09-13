Daniel Jones on the Giants’ 1-0 Start



(2:14) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to discuss his Week 1 win over the Titans, Brian Daboll’s energy throughout the game, Saquon Barkley’s bounceback game, and the Giants’ home opener against the Panthers.

(21:22) — REX RYAN: Former New York Jets head coach joins the show to discuss Robert Saleh’s comments, Brian Daboll’s energy, his love for Daniel Jones, and his partnership with Dr. Scholl’s.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Daniel Jones and Rex Ryan

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify