Week 1 NFL Power Rankings and QB Rankings



Jason and Austin are back to discuss how the NFL power rankings have shifted following Week 1. They start by talking about how it’s not time to panic about the Packers (3:39), before talking about the nightmare start for the Cowboys (12:20). Later, they discuss the Dolphins and other teams rising and falling in the rankings (21:34). Finally, they are joined by Steven Ruiz to talk about how his QB rankings will change after Week 1 (34:49).

Hosts: Jason Goff and Austin Gayle

Guest: Steven Ruiz

Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

