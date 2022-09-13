The Seahawks Spoil Russell Wilson’s Homecoming and Big Takeaways From Week 1



Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the Seahawks’ big win over the Broncos on Monday Night Football. Next, they debate whether Justin Jefferson is really as good as he looked during the Vikings’ win over the Packers or if Green Bay just has a horrible defense (20:07). They then statistically dissect both Josh Allen’s and Patrick Mahomes’s Week 1 performances to show how their respective teams’ offensive schemes have improved since last season (33:25). Conversely, Ben is seeing deficiencies in Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense, (44:45) while Sheil predicts a dismal future for the Cowboys after Dak Prescott’s injury (56:51). They end the pod by delivering their weekly Extra Points (1:02:44).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

