 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Seahawks Spoil Russell Wilson’s Homecoming and Big Takeaways From Week 1

Plus, Ben and Sheil end the pod by delivering their weekly Extra Points

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the Seahawks’ big win over the Broncos on Monday Night Football. Next, they debate whether Justin Jefferson is really as good as he looked during the Vikings’ win over the Packers or if Green Bay just has a horrible defense (20:07). They then statistically dissect both Josh Allen’s and Patrick Mahomes’s Week 1 performances to show how their respective teams’ offensive schemes have improved since last season (33:25). Conversely, Ben is seeing deficiencies in Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense, (44:45) while Sheil predicts a dismal future for the Cowboys after Dak Prescott’s injury (56:51). They end the pod by delivering their weekly Extra Points (1:02:44).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Tomatoes

Dave, Chris, and Priya dive into one of America’s favorite tomato dishes, then look at other spins on this particular nightshade

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Breakdown: Viserys Needs a Hand

A spoiler-free deep dive into "King of the Narrow Sea," featuring info on the brothers Targaryen, a list of candidates to become the king’s hand, and details about tea, swords, suitors, and polygamy

By Riley McAtee

Steven Spielberg Prints the Legend

The master director’s essayistic, autobiographical film ‘The Fabelmans’ may be little more than a victory. Still, no one sees things quite like he can.

By Adam Nayman

Five Takeaways From Russell Wilson’s Disappointing Return to Seattle

Wilson’s first game as a Bronco came with sloppy penalties, questionable decisions from his head coach, and an opponent in the Seahawks who looked better than advertised

By Nora Princiotti

In a Vast TV Landscape, the 2022 Emmys Were Pulled in Different Directions

At the 74th Emmy Awards, the honors seemed torn between two tendencies: celebrating old favorites and acknowledging new breakouts

By Alison Herman

The Winners and Losers of the 2022 Emmy Awards

While newcomers like ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Abbott Elementary’ made some noise, TV’s biggest night was dominated by HBO and past champions like ‘Succession’ and ‘Ted Lasso’

By Miles Surrey