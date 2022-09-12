Week 1 Recap: Bucs Win on the Road, Chiefs Offense Explodes, Steelers’ Upset Win, and More

Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz are joined by Ben Solak to discuss the Buccaneers’ road win over the Cowboys. They discuss their concern level for the Cowboys offense, especially now that Dak Prescott will reportedly miss a few weeks with an injury (3:50). Then, Steven and Nora run through a few winners and losers, such as the Chiefs, Bengals, Patriots, and more (25:29).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Guest: Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
