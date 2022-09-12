Disciplined Bears Overcome the 49ers, and Buying Into Matt Eberflus



The city is buzzing after a 19-10 Bears win over the 49ers (02:30). Jason credits how well-disciplined the Bears played in tsunami-style weather. He also applauds rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon, who stepped up in the win (22:13). Justin Fields’s postgame celebration is going to be iconic for the rest of the season, and as long as he shows flashes of his potential, there’ll be reason to remain enthused. Last but not least, Jason plays your voicemails after the Bears held their own against the 49ers (53:42).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

