Week 1 Winners, Losers, and Awards

The guys finish the show by saying a few words about their beloved colleague Jonathan Tjarks, who passed away on Saturday night

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


We recap Week 1 by giving out awards like Winner of the Week; the Player You Wish You Drafted More Of; I’m Not Mad Just Disappointed; Weird Flex but OK; the “They’re Real and They’re Spectacular” Award; the Rain Check; and we induct the first player of the season into our 2022 Fantasy Burn Book. We finish the show by saying a few words about our beloved colleague Jonathan Tjarks, who passed away on Saturday night.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
The Ringer’s beloved friend and colleague Jonathan Tjarks passed away on Saturday night. Jon is survived by his wife, Melissa, and his son, Jackson. He was one of the first people hired at The Ringer when we began the company, and was one of our most steadfast voices over the years. His loss is incalculable, and our thoughts are with Jon’s family during this time.

If you want to help, we’ll direct you to this GoFundMe page, which directly assists the Tjarks family. We would also like to reshare Jon’s astonishing piece from March, in which he wrote with such clarity, humor, and wisdom about his cancer diagnosis, his family, and his future. Our futures are dimmer without him. Please keep his family in your thoughts.

