Introducing Kids (and Ourselves) to New Foods and New Flavors



With a passel of hungry, up-and-coming eaters to please, Dave and Chris face a big question every day: Can their cooking help their kids embrace new tastes and new combinations? (And: Is it too late to expand their own deeply seasoned palates, too?) They call up “disgust studies” expert Dr. Paul Rozin to learn more, and offer up an array of their own takes on flying with kids, the A-Team, condensed Hanukkah, the milkshake cow, Dave’s older brother, sea cucumber fried rice, imagining the next uni, getting rejected from the intergalactic senate, ikura as forbidden fruit, Gus going against eggs, and the exalted, drip-off-the-tongue omega-3 that is docosahexaenoic acid. With the help of our friends at buybuy BABY, this is Round 3 of Clean Plate Club.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Dr. Paul Rozin

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass, Noelle Cornelio, and Lala Rasor

