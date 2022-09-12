 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Introducing Kids (and Ourselves) to New Foods and New Flavors

Dave and Chris talk cooking for kids

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Kamakura In Boston Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images


With a passel of hungry, up-and-coming eaters to please, Dave and Chris face a big question every day: Can their cooking help their kids embrace new tastes and new combinations? (And: Is it too late to expand their own deeply seasoned palates, too?) They call up “disgust studies” expert Dr. Paul Rozin to learn more, and offer up an array of their own takes on flying with kids, the A-Team, condensed Hanukkah, the milkshake cow, Dave’s older brother, sea cucumber fried rice, imagining the next uni, getting rejected from the intergalactic senate, ikura as forbidden fruit, Gus going against eggs, and the exalted, drip-off-the-tongue omega-3 that is docosahexaenoic acid. With the help of our friends at buybuy BABY, this is Round 3 of Clean Plate Club.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Dr. Paul Rozin
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass, Noelle Cornelio, and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

Cable

Juliet talks going back to cable

By Chris Ryan, Juliet Litman, and 2 more

‘Barbarian’ Is the Successor to ‘Malignant’ as WTF Movie of the Year

The only way to determine which film is more deranged is to compare both antagonists using an extremely scientific five-category rubric

By Miles Surrey

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 1

The return of the NFL brought plenty of kicker drama and close finishes. Meanwhile, the Chiefs and Tyreek Hill don’t seem to miss each other, Aaron Rodgers really misses Davante Adams, and it was a disastrous night for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

By Rodger Sherman

A Wobbling NFC, Mahomes on a Mission, and Guess the Lines Week 2 With Cousin Sal

Plus, another edition of Parent Corner

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono

Eagles Hold on to Beat the Lions! The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Their Season Opener.

Sheil and Ben celebrate Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Jordan Davis in the first win of the season

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Giants Win in a Stunner, Jets Get Routed, Yankees and Mets Get Breathing Room

JJ reacts to Brian Daboll’s strong start before being joined by WFAN producer Tommy Lugauer to recap the weekend in New York sports

By John Jastremski