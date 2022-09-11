 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants Win in a Stunner, Jets Get Routed, Yankees and Mets Get Breathing Room

JJ reacts to Brian Daboll’s strong start before being joined by WFAN producer Tommy Lugauer to recap the weekend in New York sports

By John Jastremski
(1:55) — GIANTS: The Brian Daboll era begins with a win as the Giants pull off an upset in Nashville.
(8:44) — JETS: The Jets drop their opener against the Ravens and still haven’t shown signs of improvement under Robert Saleh and Co.
(13:00) — YANKEES: The Yankees score 10 runs in back-to-back games and create some separation in the AL East.
(14:45) — METS: The Mets finish their weekend back in the lead of the NL East after their series against the Marlins.
(19:14) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Giants, and Yankees.
(35:15)— TOMMY LUGAUER: WFAN producer Tommy Lugauer joins the show to discuss the Giants’ win, his Mets fandom, and recaps the weekend of NY sports.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Tommy Lugauer
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

