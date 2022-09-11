Giants Win in a Stunner, Jets Get Routed, Yankees and Mets Get Breathing Room



(1:55) — GIANTS: The Brian Daboll era begins with a win as the Giants pull off an upset in Nashville.

(8:44) — JETS: The Jets drop their opener against the Ravens and still haven’t shown signs of improvement under Robert Saleh and Co.

(13:00) — YANKEES: The Yankees score 10 runs in back-to-back games and create some separation in the AL East.

(14:45) — METS: The Mets finish their weekend back in the lead of the NL East after their series against the Marlins.

(19:14) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Giants, and Yankees.

(35:15)— TOMMY LUGAUER: WFAN producer Tommy Lugauer joins the show to discuss the Giants’ win, his Mets fandom, and recaps the weekend of NY sports.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Tommy Lugauer

Producer: Stefan Anderson

