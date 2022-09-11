Giants Win in a Stunner, Jets Get Routed, Yankees and Mets Get Breathing Room

(1:55) — GIANTS: The Brian Daboll era begins with a win as the Giants pull off an upset in Nashville.
(8:44) — JETS: The Jets drop their opener against the Ravens and still haven’t shown signs of improvement under Robert Saleh and Co.
(13:00) — YANKEES: The Yankees score 10 runs in back-to-back games and create some separation in the AL East.
(14:45) — METS: The Mets finish their weekend back in the lead of the NL East after their series against the Marlins.
(19:14) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Giants, and Yankees.
(35:15)— TOMMY LUGAUER: WFAN producer Tommy Lugauer joins the show to discuss the Giants’ win, his Mets fandom, and recaps the weekend of NY sports.
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Tommy Lugauer
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Subscribe: Spotify