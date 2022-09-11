A Vintage Farewell Win for Nathan Diaz. Is Jake Paul Next? Plus, Khamzat Chimaev Wants BLOOD!

To cap off one of the most unforgettable weeks in UFC history, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall take to Spotify Live to offer instant reaction and analysis to a wild UFC 279, discussing:

• Nathan Diaz’s “perfectly weird win” over Tony Ferguson in Diaz’s final fight on his UFC contract

• How everything worked out for Diaz tonight when, a week ago, the entire deck was stacked against him

• Diaz’s post-fight comments about becoming the best in another sport, and what exactly his words might have to do with Jake Paul (16:50)

• If, despite his vicious submission victory over Kevin Holland, Khamzat Chimaev’s stock has dropped following his missteps this week (31:51)

• Whether Chimaev works better at 170 or 185 pounds, and who the UFC should pair with him in his next fight (40:21)

Plus, some calls from the loyal listeners of the show!

Next episode: Thursday, Sept. 15, to preview Sandhagen vs. Song.



Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

