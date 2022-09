Chris and Andy talk about the latest episode of House of the Dragon and talk about the lack of set pieces in this episode (1:00) and whether the show is spending too much time on setting up history the average viewer might not care about (15:24). Then they talk about the third episode of The Rings of Power and what is motivating the plot of the show (37:05).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen