 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Shadow of Jon Jones at UFC Paris, Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul Rumors, and is ONE Championship Building Something?

Plus the guys discuss Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa, and Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Induction Ceremony Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC


In this special UFC Paris preview show, Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall discuss:

• Why UFC Paris isn’t receiving hype like UFC London did (4:43)
• Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa and the ramifications for the heavyweight title picture, as well as Jon Jones’s future (11:34)
• Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori and what’s on the line (19:18)
• The photo of Alex Pereira that broke the internet (23:10)
• Interest in a boxing fight between Jake Paul and MMA legend Anderson Silva (29:18)
• Newfound appreciation for Demetrious Johnson (35:54)

Plus, calls from the fans on ONE Championship’s potential, UFC 281, and Ariel checks in from London to drop a bunch of Spotify Live exclusives and talk about his star treatment at the Nottingham Forest match this week (1:06:24)

Next episode: Saturday, September 3, immediately following the end of UFC Paris. Follow The Ringer MMA Show exclusively on Spotify for all the show details.

Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 3 Reactions

Ben and Daniel discuss Megan Thee Stallion’s cameo and references to the wider MCU

By Daniel Chin and Ben Lindbergh

The Power of Serena, on Full Display One More Time

Everyone seemed nervous during Williams’s win over Anett Kontaveit at the U.S. Open on Wednesday. Everyone except Serena, that is.

By Lex Pryor

Leo Temory Unpacks All the Drama From His Time on ‘The Challenge: USA’

Leo shares all the drama surrounding his elimination via Hall Brawl

By Johnny Bananas

2021 NFL Playoff Teams: Buy or Sell

Plus, comparing investors and collectors with Lou Geneux, and mailbag

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Washington Post’s Sally Jenkins on Column Writing, Her Dad, and Serena Williams

Sally also reflects on winning the Dan Jenkins Medal for Excellence in Sportswriting lifetime achievement award

By Bryan Curtis

Preseason Overreactions

The guys discuss what story lines from the NFL preseason could continue into the regular season

By Raheem Palmer, John Jastremski, and 1 more