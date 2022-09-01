The Shadow of Jon Jones at UFC Paris, Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul Rumors, and is ONE Championship Building Something?



In this special UFC Paris preview show, Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall discuss:

• Why UFC Paris isn’t receiving hype like UFC London did (4:43)

• Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa and the ramifications for the heavyweight title picture, as well as Jon Jones’s future (11:34)

• Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori and what’s on the line (19:18)

• The photo of Alex Pereira that broke the internet (23:10)

• Interest in a boxing fight between Jake Paul and MMA legend Anderson Silva (29:18)

• Newfound appreciation for Demetrious Johnson (35:54)

Plus, calls from the fans on ONE Championship’s potential, UFC 281, and Ariel checks in from London to drop a bunch of Spotify Live exclusives and talk about his star treatment at the Nottingham Forest match this week (1:06:24)

Next episode: Saturday, September 3, immediately following the end of UFC Paris. Follow The Ringer MMA Show exclusively on Spotify for all the show details.

Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

