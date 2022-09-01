The Players No One Is Talking About Before Your Draft

We highlight the most under-discussed fantasy players of the preseason—or as we call them, the Steven Glansbergs—and determine how we feel about them.
(0:58) - Jimmy Garappolo staying in SF
(8:50) - Tee Higgins, Bengals
(12:48) - A.J. Brown, Eagles
(19:47) - Amon Ra St. Brown, Lions
(27:50) - David Montgomery, Bears
(31:17) - Brandin Cooks, Texans
(34:41) - Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons
(39:34) - Rashod Bateman, Ravens
(43:29) - Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins
(47:19) - Amari Cooper, Browns
(50:37) - Emails
Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
