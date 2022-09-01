 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Players No One Is Talking About Before Your Draft

We highlight the most under-discussed fantasy players of the preseason—or as we call them, the Steven Glansbergs—and determine how we feel about them

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Los Angeles Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 during a NFC championship football game at SoFi Stadium. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images


(0:58) - Jimmy Garappolo staying in SF
(8:50) - Tee Higgins, Bengals
(12:48) - A.J. Brown, Eagles
(19:47) - Amon Ra St. Brown, Lions
(27:50) - David Montgomery, Bears
(31:17) - Brandin Cooks, Texans
(34:41) - Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons
(39:34) - Rashod Bateman, Ravens
(43:29) - Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins
(47:19) - Amari Cooper, Browns
(50:37) - Emails

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

