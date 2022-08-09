 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is Mahomes-Allen the New Brady-Manning?

Lindsay and Kevin examine Kansas City’s revamped receiving corps and how they’ll affect Patrick Mahomes’s QB play before discussing Buffalo’s new OC, Ken Dorsey, and speculating whether he’ll be able to elevate Josh Allen’s game to the next level this season

By Lindsay Jones and Kevin Clark
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images


Lindsay Jones gets Kevin Clark on the horn to share some of the offensive coaching and player updates he witnessed at the Chiefs and Bills’ respective training camps. First, they examine Kansas City’s revamped receiving corps and how they’ll affect Patrick Mahomes’s QB play (3:16). Then, they discuss Buffalo’s new OC, Ken Dorsey, and speculate whether he’ll be able to elevate Josh Allen’s game to the next level this season (14:56).

Hosts: Lindsay Jones and Kevin Clark
Producers: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

