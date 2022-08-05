 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Sox’s Slow Torture, Pat Finley on the Bears, and the Return of Your Voicemails

Pat gives an update on Teven Jenkins, what he’s seen (or hasn’t seen) from Justin Fields, and why he’s so high on rookie Kyler Gordon

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears Training Camp Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


The Full Go returns with more of the same ol’ sad White Sox stuff (01:19). The Sox are talented enough to win in the weak AL Central division, but the team needs to stop riding high on nothing. Patrick Finley from the Chicago Sun-Times and the Halas Intrigue podcast joins the show to discuss the latest out of Bears training camp (19:50). Pat gives an update on Teven Jenkins, what he’s seen (or hasn’t seen) from Justin Fields, and why he’s so high on rookie Kyler Gordon. Plus, the return of your voicemails (51:44)!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Patrick Finley
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

