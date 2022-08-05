The Sox’s Slow Torture, Pat Finley on the Bears, and the Return of Your Voicemails

The Full Go returns with more of the same ol’ sad White Sox stuff (01:19). The Sox are talented enough to win in the weak AL Central division, but the team needs to stop riding high on nothing. Patrick Finley from the Chicago Sun-Times and the Halas Intrigue podcast joins the show to discuss the latest out of Bears training camp (19:50). Pat gives an update on Teven Jenkins, what he’s seen (or hasn’t seen) from Justin Fields, and why he’s so high on rookie Kyler Gordon. Plus, the return of your voicemails (51:44)!
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Patrick Finley
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
