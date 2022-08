This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss the possibility of a candy shortage this Halloween and rejoice at the Mexican Pizza coming back, and Juliet tries her first (and maybe last) Choco Taco. For this week’s Taste Test, they try Richard Petty’s favorite sandwich—pepper and mayonnaise—and close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

