Poirier vs. Chandler Is Almost Done, Finding Jake Paul’s Next Fight, and Is PFL the Second-Best Promotion?



Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall begin today’s Spotify Live show with the news that Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler are finalizing a deal to fight at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. The guys discuss the “guaranteed fireworks” the fight promises, how it came together, and who would be the favorite. Plus, 3PAC talks about:

—If Anderson Silva makes sense to be Jake Paul’s next opponent (18:42)

—A strong PFL card tomorrow night in New York City (26:40)

—Which promotion takes the cake as the second-best promotion in the MMA world

—KSW double champion Roberto Soldić signing with ONE Championship (36:43)

And of course, some calls from the best community in MMA (45:00).

Next episode: Thursday, August 11, to preview Vera vs. Cruz. Download the Spotify Live app or follow The Ringer MMA Show exclusively on Spotify for all the latest show details.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify