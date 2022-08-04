 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What Is Going on at HBO Max? Plus, ‘Reservation Dogs’ Is Back and Mickey Down and Konrad Kay on ‘Industry’ Season 2.

Chris and Andy talk about all of the drama going on with Warner Bros. Discovery, including the choice to not release ‘Batgirl’ and the quiet removal of movies and shows from HBO Max

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images


Chris and Andy talk about all of the drama going on with Warner Bros. Discovery, including the choice to not release Batgirl and the quiet removal of movies and shows from HBO Max (1:00). Then they talk about the return of Reservation Dogs for its second season (24:43), before they are joined by Industry creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay to talk about the making of the second season (32:04).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guests: Mickey Down and Konrad Kay
Producer: Kaya McMullen

