NFC South Betting Preview

The guys discuss whether there’s any value in betting on the Bucs, explain why they’re all high on the Saints, break down why Carolina may be a sneaky team, and try to find value in a bad Falcons team

By Austin Gayle and John Jastremski
NFL: JUL 30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Austin, JJ, and Raheem return to preview the NFC South. They begin by discussing whether there’s any value in betting on the Bucs (1:00) and explain why they’re all high on the Saints this year (7:00). Next, they break down why Carolina may be a sneaky team (14:00) and try to find value in a bad Falcons team (20:00). Plus, Raheem shares his favorite bet for the Hall of Fame game and shares general preseason betting tips (26:00).

Hosts: Austin Gayle, John Jastremski, and Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

