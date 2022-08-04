Dave’s Ramen Origin Story, Chewing Our Way Through Language Barriers, and Tips for Seeking Out the Delicious

Food may be a universal language, but how much gets lost in translation when you’re eating in a place where you’re not a native speaker? Dave shares a few of his recent linguistic travails, and compares notes with Noelle and Chris, before revisiting the rural Osaka ramen-shop moment that very likely changed his life. Also: Dave as the Park’s BBQ shepherd, locals-only restaurants, a return to Duck House, Chris in Las Vegas, inauspicious fork drops, velveting the shrimp, doing whatever it takes to win over the waiter, OG smørrebrød, Golden Century, Hop Woo’s trilingual menu, and Dave’s tips for avoiding the tourist tax.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
