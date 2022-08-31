Having an Extra Fun Time at the Ballpark, and Pete Bercich on the Vikings’ Season

The Full Go returns as Jason tries to find another way to avoid talking about the White Sox (01:16). This includes discussing the start of the college football season, and a special shout-out to a couple having a little extra fun during the Cubs-Blue Jays game. Longtime Vikings radio analyst Pete Bercich joins the show to discuss Minnesota’s upcoming season (34:04). They discuss the differences to expect under the new coaching regime, the excitement to see Kirk Cousins perform under Kevin O’Connell, switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defense, who is Pete’s most hated Packer, and more.
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Pete Bercich
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
