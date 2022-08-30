‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Deep Dive



Gods be good—Joanna and Mal return to discuss the second episode of House of the Dragon! They offer thoughts on the episode when they Rally the Realm (04:52). Then, they head to the Dragon Pit and dive deep into the episode (08:28). Later, they bestow the award for the episode’s Faceless Man (02:40:14) and engage in book spoilers and future-episode speculation (02:43:01).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

