‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Deep Dive

Joanna and Mal bestow the award for the episode’s Faceless Man and speculate what’s coming next in the series

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Gods be good—Joanna and Mal return to discuss the second episode of House of the Dragon! They offer thoughts on the episode when they Rally the Realm (04:52). Then, they head to the Dragon Pit and dive deep into the episode (08:28). Later, they bestow the award for the episode’s Faceless Man (02:40:14) and engage in book spoilers and future-episode speculation (02:43:01).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

