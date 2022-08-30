 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Examining the New Faces in New Places

Jason and Austin also discuss Jimmy Garoppolo’s return to San Francisco and what it might mean for Trey Lance

By Jason Goff and Austin Gayle
Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Jason and Austin start their conversation with Jimmy Garoppolo’s new deal in San Francisco and discuss how this will affect Trey Lance’s start to the NFL season. Next, they talk about Marcus Mariota and Carson Wentz and speculate how they will perform for their new teams in Atlanta and Washington, respectively (8:39). They then examine some of the coaches around the league that are either taking on new roles with familiar teams, like Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in New England, or making their head coaching debuts, like Mike McDaniel in Miami and Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas (19:16). Finally, they touch on the offensive changes in Pittsburgh and some of the exciting WR rookies like Garrett Wilson and Treylon Burks (31:17).

Hosts: Jason Goff and Austin Gayle
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

What Barrett Extension Means for ​​Donovan Mitchell, and Your Mailbag Questions!

Plus, talking the Pelicans, national vs. domestic MVPs, and Tyrese Haliburton

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Rollins and Riddle Take It There, Tony Khan Backstage Drama, and Punk vs. Moxley

The guys break down the rivalry highlighted on ‘Monday Night Raw’

By Peter Rosenberg

Alex Hall Talks ‘Selling the OC’ Season 1

The Netflix star joins to discuss the behind-the-scenes of the reality series and her life after the show

By Juliet Litman

What to Do With NFL Cards. Plus: Mbappé’s New Autograph Deal, Record Mantle Sale, and Mailbag.

Mike and Jesse discuss Kylian Mbappé’s new autograph deal with Panini, run through the best time to sell NFL cards now that the season is fast approaching, and share their thoughts on the record-breaking sale of a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘Relative Justice’ With Judge Rhonda Wills

Judge Wills joins Bakari to discuss inspiring young Black girls to practice law, the legal disputes between family members that have been featured, and the help people receive after appearing on the show

By Bakari Sellers

CM Punk Is Cooked, Plus Clash at the Castle Predictions

Plus, the guys discuss Drew McIntyre calling out Karrion Kross about his hourglass—and respond to a tweet requesting their take on pineapples on pizza, which leads to a Coke vs. Pepsi debate

By Evan Mack