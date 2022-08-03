 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Episode 11 Recap

Joanna and Ben discuss the appearances of two familiar faces from the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe, Gene’s morality arc, and more

By Joanna Robinson and Ben Lindbergh
AMC


Joanna and Ben begin the podcast by talking about their recent Cinnabon adventures and dissecting the promo art for this week’s episode. Next, they discuss the tie-ins between ‘Better Call Saul’ and the film ‘The Days of Wine and Roses’, and theorize if this series is following a similar plotline. (14:50) They then break down Gene’s emotional phone calls with Francesca and Kim and discuss the varying implications of both. (20:04) This leads to a debate about Gene/Saul/Jimmy’s morality arc and a thorough examination of the scam montage. (33:22) After the break, they take a look Walt and Jesse’s appearance, and all the scenes that connect the ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ timelines. (52:52) Finally, they speculate on what lies ahead in the final two episodes. (1:11:25)

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Ben Lindbergh
Producer: Chris Sutton

