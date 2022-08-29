Sleepers 2.0

With the NFL regular season under two weeks away and fantasy draft season heating up, we release our updated list of sleepers and place them into three categories: light sleepers, classic sleepers, and deep sleepers. We finish the show by reading a few listener-submitted emails.
(01:01) - News
(16:38) - Michael Carter, Jets
(20:37) - Chase Edmonds, Dolphins
(23:54) - Dallas Goedert , Eagles
(26:16) - JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs
(29:44) - David Njoku, Browns
(33:23) - Jahan Dotson, Commanders
(37:03) - Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants
(42:58) - Jeff Wilson, 49ers
(46:55) - Ameer Abdullah, Raiders
(48:53) - Brevin Jordan, Texans
(50:49) - Jaylen Warren, Steelers
(52:53) - Zay Jones, Jaguars
(54:21) - Emails
Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for tiers, sleepers, and more!
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Subscribe: Spotify