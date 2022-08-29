 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sleepers 2.0

Danny, Danny, and Craig discuss under-the-radar players with fantasy potential

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
New York Giants v New York Jets Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images


With the NFL regular season under two weeks away and fantasy draft season heating up, we release our updated list of sleepers and place them into three categories: light sleepers, classic sleepers, and deep sleepers. We finish the show by reading a few listener-submitted emails.

(01:01) - News
(16:38) - Michael Carter, Jets
(20:37) - Chase Edmonds, Dolphins
(23:54) - Dallas Goedert , Eagles
(26:16) - JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs
(29:44) - David Njoku, Browns
(33:23) - Jahan Dotson, Commanders
(37:03) - Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants
(42:58) - Jeff Wilson, 49ers
(46:55) - Ameer Abdullah, Raiders
(48:53) - Brevin Jordan, Texans
(50:49) - Jaylen Warren, Steelers
(52:53) - Zay Jones, Jaguars
(54:21) - Emails

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for tiers, sleepers, and more!

Email us!

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

Play

The Bridge Showdown: The Best Scene From ‘House of the Dragon’ So Far

On ‘Talk the Thrones,’ Chris, Joanna, and Mallory break down the epic confrontation

By Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Is the Streaming Era Heaven or Hell for Sports Fans?

Bryan and David discuss Amazon’s first Thursday NFL broadcast

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Don’t Call It a Comeback; It’s Still Kevin Owens’s Show

Elsewhere, Eddie Kingston battles another one of his idols, and Dustin Rhodes takes on ROH champion Claudio Castagnoli

By Phil Schneider

Elective Dentures

Mallory Rubin sinks her teeth into a take about elective dentures

By Bill Simmons, Mallory Rubin, and 2 more

Celebration Police, Ending the Inevitable, and Which Teams Should We Worry About?

Musa and Ryan also round up some results around Europe, including big starts for PSG and Bayern coming to a halt

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Haaland vs. Núñez and Can Anyone Take On Mitrović! Hypothetical Footy Fights Part 2.

Plus, there’s chat about Man United and their new signings, Newcastle breaking their transfer record, and if Anthony Gordon is worth 60 mill

By Ben Foster