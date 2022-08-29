Sleepers 2.0



With the NFL regular season under two weeks away and fantasy draft season heating up, we release our updated list of sleepers and place them into three categories: light sleepers, classic sleepers, and deep sleepers. We finish the show by reading a few listener-submitted emails.

(01:01) - News

(16:38) - Michael Carter, Jets

(20:37) - Chase Edmonds, Dolphins

(23:54) - Dallas Goedert , Eagles

(26:16) - JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs

(29:44) - David Njoku, Browns

(33:23) - Jahan Dotson, Commanders

(37:03) - Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants

(42:58) - Jeff Wilson, 49ers

(46:55) - Ameer Abdullah, Raiders

(48:53) - Brevin Jordan, Texans

(50:49) - Jaylen Warren, Steelers

(52:53) - Zay Jones, Jaguars

(54:21) - Emails

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for tiers, sleepers, and more!

Email us!

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify