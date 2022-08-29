 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is the Streaming Era Heaven or Hell for Sports Fans?

Bryan and David discuss Amazon’s first Thursday NFL broadcast

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Amazon Presentation At 2022 IAB NewFronts Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Amazon


Bryan and David weigh in on Alex Kirshner’s story in The Atlantic that discusses the in-between sports fans are faced with when choosing how and where to watch their favorite teams (8:01). Later, they highlight Amazon’s first Thursday NFL broadcast, which featured an interesting pre-show, graphics, and a new broadcasting team (27:35), before wrapping things up by discussing what’s next for the PGA Tour (37:36). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

