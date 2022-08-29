The Two Sides of the Yankees Offense, Mets Fail to Sweep Rockies, Sauce on His New Sauce, Plus Adam Schein on the State of NY Football



(2:04) — YANKEES: The Yankees displayed flashes of the team that dominated, then reverted right back to the team we’ve seen as of late. What do the Yankees need to get over the hump?

(6:12) — METS: The Mets take three out of four against the Rockies and look ahead to their clash against the Dodgers this week.

(18:15) — ADAM SCHEIN: Sirius XM and CBS Sports’ Adam Schein joins the show to discuss his views on the Yankees’ championship dreams, and some interesting thoughts on the Jets’ and Giants’ seasons.

(54:32) — SAUCE GARDNER: NY Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner joins to discuss his partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings to create his own sauce, training camp, and the upcoming season.

(62:11) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

