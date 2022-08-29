 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Done With the White Sox, Why Road Trips Suck, and the Bears Are BACK!

Jason discusses his baseball woes and looks ahead to the new NFL season

By Jason Goff
SPORTS-BBA-SULLIVAN-COLUMN-TB Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


The Full Go returns on the heels of a divine intervention in which Jason couldn’t watch the White Sox game, and after a season of excuses, maybe it’s time to blame everyone outside of the Sox organization (04:15). After the Bears’ final preseason game, Jason and Tony are ready to pack their bags for the Super Bowl (32:54). After a Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for over $12 million, Jason reminisces about when he used to collect sports cards (48:20).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

