The Full Go returns on the heels of a divine intervention in which Jason couldn’t watch the White Sox game, and after a season of excuses, maybe it’s time to blame everyone outside of the Sox organization (04:15). After the Bears’ final preseason game, Jason and Tony are ready to pack their bags for the Super Bowl (32:54). After a Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for over $12 million, Jason reminisces about when he used to collect sports cards (48:20).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
Subscribe: Spotify