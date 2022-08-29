 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eating at the End of an Era, and Where Restaurants Will Go Next

Dave and Chris talk about the cyclical nature of both culture and food, predict what’s around the culinary corner, and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Photo by Natasha Breen/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images


Culture moves in cycles, and so too do the ways we eat—which has Dave looking for early warning signs of what’s around the corner. He fills us in on what he’s hearing from peers, what the arc of modern plating presages about the turns to come, and a whole lot more, including: pizza-shop paninis, top-tier bodegas, trompe-l’oeil grill marks, New York in the mid-’90s, analog cooking, the Nirvana–Nickelback cycle, what Fergus Henderson likes to drink, Russian service, sorrel salmon, vertical food, spoon drags, Ernesto’s ham and chips, a quenelle chronology, square duck breast, Joey Fatone, and the impact of the vanishing middle.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

The Two Sides of the Yankees Offense, Mets Fail to Sweep Rockies, Sauce on His New Sauce, Plus Adam Schein on the State of NY Football

Plus, JJ returns to test his trivia skills

By John Jastremski

The Biggest Questions Heading Into the 2022 Season

Ben and Sheil preview the upcoming season

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

‘Selling the OC’ Episodes 5-8

Juliet and Jodie return to talk about the last half of ‘Selling Sunset OC’ and all the drama that ensued

By Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker

Power Is Power: In Westeros, It All Comes Down to Dragons

Through two episodes of ‘House of the Dragon,’ King Viserys has lost sight of a fundamental truth: No power can compete with House Targaryen’s flying, fire-breathing beasts

By Ben Lindbergh

Done With the White Sox, Why Road Trips Suck, and the Bears Are BACK!

Jason discusses his baseball woes and looks ahead to the new NFL season

By Jason Goff

Rory Mcllroy Wins the Tour Championship, Plus Jay Monahan’s PGA Tour Announcements

Joe House and Nathan Hubbard recap Mcllroy’s face-off against Scottie Scheffler

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard