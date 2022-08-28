 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Are the Patriots Failing Mac Jones (and Themselves)? Plus, Khari Thompson on Why Matt Patricia Is the Least of Their Worries.

Brian also discusses the addition of Danilo Gallinari to the Boston Celtics

By Brian Barrett
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


(00:48) - PATRIOTS: Can the Pats maximize their time while Mac Jones is on his rookie contract? Also, where do the Pats rank among teams with QBs on rookie deals?
(19:51) - PATRIOTS: WEEI’s Khari Thompson joins the show to discuss the Pats’ offensive line struggles, Mac Jones’s preseason performance, Kendrick Bourne, and more.
(44:28) - CELTICS: One of the newest Celtics, Danilo Gallinari, avoided major injury in a scary incident over the weekend. Gallo’s offensive skill set will bring exactly what the team desperately needs.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Khari Thompson
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Producer: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Rory Mcllroy Wins the Tour Championship, Plus Jay Monahan’s PGA Tour Announcements

Joe House and Nathan Hubbard recap Mcllroy’s face-off against Scottie Scheffler

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Reactions

Chris, Joanna, and Mallory discuss the latest installment in the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

By Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Revives the Intricate Politics of Westeros

Chris and Andy break down the second episode of ‘House of Dragon,’ including some of their reservations about the show

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

A Third ‘House of the Dragon’ Character Just Entered the Game of Thrones

In the prequel’s second episode, Alicent Hightower joins Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen in the struggle to succeed King Viserys

By Zach Kram

Belgian Grand Prix Reactions

Kevin and Michael discuss Max Verstappen’s victory

By Kevin Clark and Michael Baumann

Regina Hall on ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’

Regina Hall joins Larry to break down her new film and her role as the "first lady’ of a struggling megachurch, while also delving into her own religious background

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air