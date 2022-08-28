Are the Patriots Failing Mac Jones (and Themselves)? Plus, Khari Thompson on Why Matt Patricia Is the Least of Their Worries.

(00:48) - PATRIOTS: Can the Pats maximize their time while Mac Jones is on his rookie contract? Also, where do the Pats rank among teams with QBs on rookie deals?
(19:51) - PATRIOTS: WEEI’s Khari Thompson joins the show to discuss the Pats’ offensive line struggles, Mac Jones’s preseason performance, Kendrick Bourne, and more.
(44:28) - CELTICS: One of the newest Celtics, Danilo Gallinari, avoided major injury in a scary incident over the weekend. Gallo’s offensive skill set will bring exactly what the team desperately needs.
We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Khari Thompson
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Producer: Steve Ceruti
