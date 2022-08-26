 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Most Essential ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Moments to Revisit Before ‘Rings of Power,’ With Bryan Cogman!

Mal and Joanna speak with consulting producer Bryan Cogman about the upcoming show ‘The Rings of Power’ and all things ‘Lord of the Rings’

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Amazon


Mal and Joanna are joined by Rings of Power consulting producer Bryan Cogman to talk about the new show and all things Lord of the Rings. They start by talking about how they each fell in love with Lord of the Rings and the impact it has had on the fantasy genre (13:32). Later, they discuss their top three most essential Lord of the Rings moments to revisit before The Rings of Power (1:07:06).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

