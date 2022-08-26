 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Perfect Draft Pick in Each Round

We move through each round of a 12 team half PPR draft and determine our favorite picks at their current average draft position

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Minnesota Vikings Training Camp Photo by David Berding/Getty Images


We move through each round of a 12 team half PPR draft and determine our favorite picks at their current average draft position. We finish the show with a few listener emails.

(1:14) - R1: Justin Jefferson, WR
(5:14) - R2: Saquon Barkley, RB
(8:08) - R3: Kyle Pitts, TE
(10:53) - R4: Mike Williams, WR
(15:05) - R5: Courtland Sutton, WR
(18:17) - R6: Michael Thomas, WR
(22:24) - R7: Adam Thielen, WR
(26:22) - R8: Chase Edmonds, RB
(27:19) - R9: Trey Lance, QB
(29:13) - R10: Dameon Pierce, RB
(30:38) - R11: Russell Gage, WR
(32:09) - R12: George Pickens, WR
(33:07) - R13: Kenneth Gainwell, RB
(33:56) - R14: Tyler Allgeier, RB
(42:39) - Emails

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

