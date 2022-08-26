The Perfect Draft Pick in Each Round



We move through each round of a 12 team half PPR draft and determine our favorite picks at their current average draft position. We finish the show with a few listener emails.

(1:14) - R1: Justin Jefferson, WR

(5:14) - R2: Saquon Barkley, RB

(8:08) - R3: Kyle Pitts, TE

(10:53) - R4: Mike Williams, WR

(15:05) - R5: Courtland Sutton, WR

(18:17) - R6: Michael Thomas, WR

(22:24) - R7: Adam Thielen, WR

(26:22) - R8: Chase Edmonds, RB

(27:19) - R9: Trey Lance, QB

(29:13) - R10: Dameon Pierce, RB

(30:38) - R11: Russell Gage, WR

(32:09) - R12: George Pickens, WR

(33:07) - R13: Kenneth Gainwell, RB

(33:56) - R14: Tyler Allgeier, RB

(42:39) - Emails

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Draft Rankings for tiers, sleepers, and more!

Email us!

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify