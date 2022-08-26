 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Much Will the Patriots Miss Josh McDaniels? Plus, Kevin O’Connor on Next Steps for Tatum and Brown.

Brian also discusses if Bill Belichick made the right decision for the Patriots by not bringing back Tom Brady

By Brian Barrett
Jacksonville Jaguars&nbsp;v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images


(0:31)-PATRIOTS: Will the Patriots miss Josh McDaniels? Some potential changes to the scheme that could improve the offense.

(23:18)-CELTICS: Kevin O’Connor joins the show to discuss the Durant-to-the-Celtics saga being over, next steps in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s development, who’s the biggest threat to the Celtics in the East, and more.

(44:20)-PATRIOTS: Did Belichick make the right decision for the organization by not bringing back Brady?

(46:53)- CALLS: Callers talk Sox and Brady.

Host: Brian Barrett
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Producer: Steve Ceruti

