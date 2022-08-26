How Much Will the Patriots Miss Josh McDaniels? Plus, Kevin O’Connor on Next Steps for Tatum and Brown.



(0:31)-PATRIOTS: Will the Patriots miss Josh McDaniels? Some potential changes to the scheme that could improve the offense.

(23:18)-CELTICS: Kevin O’Connor joins the show to discuss the Durant-to-the-Celtics saga being over, next steps in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s development, who’s the biggest threat to the Celtics in the East, and more.

(44:20)-PATRIOTS: Did Belichick make the right decision for the organization by not bringing back Brady?

(46:53)- CALLS: Callers talk Sox and Brady.

Host: Brian Barrett

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Producer: Steve Ceruti

