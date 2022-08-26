 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jacob deGrom Stays Hot, Yankees Rake in Stanton’s Return, Plus Jordan Raanan Previews the Giants

Plus, JJ discusses whether the Mets can expand their lead over the Braves during the weekend

By John Jastremski
Colorado Rockies v New York Mets Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images


(3:28) — YANKEES: Giancarlo Stanton returns and shows no signs rust as the Yankees rout the A’s.
(7:08) — METS: Jacob deGrom is great, what a shocker. Can the Mets expand their lead over the Braves during the weekend?
(12:01) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Jets, and Mets.
(24:56) — JORDAN RAANAN: ESPN’s Jordan Raanan joins the show to discuss their chances in the NFC East, Kayvon Thibodeaux’s injury, Saquon Barkley’s return, and what to expect from Daniel Jones.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Jordan Raanan
Producer: Stefan Anderson

