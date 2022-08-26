Jacob deGrom Stays Hot, Yankees Rake in Stanton’s Return, Plus Jordan Raanan Previews the Giants



(3:28) — YANKEES: Giancarlo Stanton returns and shows no signs rust as the Yankees rout the A’s.

(7:08) — METS: Jacob deGrom is great, what a shocker. Can the Mets expand their lead over the Braves during the weekend?

(12:01) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Jets, and Mets.

(24:56) — JORDAN RAANAN: ESPN’s Jordan Raanan joins the show to discuss their chances in the NFC East, Kayvon Thibodeaux’s injury, Saquon Barkley’s return, and what to expect from Daniel Jones.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Jordan Raanan

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify