Average Is As Average Does, and G Herbo on Music, Life, and Being an Artist

Plus, former NFL lineman Ross Tucker joins to discuss the upcoming Bears season

By Jason Goff
2022 Summer Smash Festival Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage


The Full Go returns as Jason laughs his way through tonight’s White Sox game (01:20). He’s left nearly speechless as the Sox’s season-long struggles and frustrations continue. Former NFL lineman Ross Tucker (from The Ross Tucker Football Podcast) joins the show for an in-depth analysis on the Bears, Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, and Ryan Poles (15:28). Next, rapper G Herbo joins the show ahead of his headline performance at Bulls Fest during Labor Day weekend (2940). They discuss his creative process when creating music, how he handles criticism, his latest album, and more.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Ross Tucker and G Herbo
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

