Glizzy Straws, Bologna-Sniffing Dogs, and Tasting Mavericks Cookies

Juliet and Jacoby discuss Glizzy straws at baseball games, illegal bologna smuggling, and more

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
In the most pork-forward episode of Food News to date, Juliet and Jacoby begin with a deep dive into the fan filmed at Yankee Stadium using a Glizzy straw. Then, they take a trip into the world of illegal bologna smuggling and share their thoughts on Papa John’s new pizza bowls. For this week’s Taste Test, they try three flavors of Mavericks Cookies, then close the show with their Personal Food News.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

