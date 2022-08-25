 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What ‘The Bear’ Gets Right About the Time Warps Within Restaurants

Dave breaks down how well ‘The Bear’ encapsulates the way time tends to warp in the kitchen and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
HBO
HBO


Fresh off finally watching the first episode of The Bear, Dave breaks down what the show reveals about the surreal ways time can move inside an ambitious kitchen. Plus: a nail-biting moment at Fresh Brothers Pizza, the Golden Idol, Julian Jaynes, Delta-lounge buffet medleys, steak-for-two-for-one, seven-minute family meal, night porters, Hainanese chicken rice, the beauty of Greek pizza, the eureka-moment dish-creating golden hour, and an inspiring night at L.A.’s boundary-breaking Yangban Society.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

