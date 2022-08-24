The Red Sox Get Blown Out and Jayson Tatum for MVP

(1:07)-RED SOX: The Red Sox get embarrassed at home by the Blue Jays.
(19:05)-PATRIOTS: NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran joins the show to talk about the Pats receiving corps, Matt Patricia calling plays, Tom Brady, and more.
(39:08)-CELTICS: Brian explains why Jayson Tatum is a good bet for MVP next season.
(41:59)-CALLS: Callers talk Sox and Celtics.
We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Tom E. Curran
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Producer: Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify