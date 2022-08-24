The Red Sox Get Blown Out and Jayson Tatum for MVP



(1:07)-RED SOX: The Red Sox get embarrassed at home by the Blue Jays.

(19:05)-PATRIOTS: NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran joins the show to talk about the Pats receiving corps, Matt Patricia calling plays, Tom Brady, and more.

(39:08)-CELTICS: Brian explains why Jayson Tatum is a good bet for MVP next season.

(41:59)-CALLS: Callers talk Sox and Celtics.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Tom E. Curran

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Producer: Steve Ceruti

