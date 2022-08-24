 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Red Sox Get Blown Out and Jayson Tatum for MVP

Plus, Tom E. Curran talks Pats offense and Tom Brady’s mysterious absence

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


(1:07)-RED SOX: The Red Sox get embarrassed at home by the Blue Jays.
(19:05)-PATRIOTS: NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran joins the show to talk about the Pats receiving corps, Matt Patricia calling plays, Tom Brady, and more.
(39:08)-CELTICS: Brian explains why Jayson Tatum is a good bet for MVP next season.
(41:59)-CALLS: Callers talk Sox and Celtics.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Tom E. Curran
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Producer: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

The Sky’s the Only Limit in Chicago’s Sports Scene

Plus, Lomas Brown with a Lions preview

By Jason Goff

Subway Series Tied at One Sweep Apiece

JJ reacts to the Yankees sweeping the Mets at home

By John Jastremski

The Very Best NFL Offense, Fantasy Football Tips, and KD’s Pause Button With Ben Solak, Danny Kelly, Steven Ruiz, and Matthew Berry

Plus, talking super-flex leagues and ranking the top quarterback and fantasy prospects heading into the season

By Bill Simmons, Ben Solak, and 2 more

Listener Mailbag: Taking a WR First Overall, the RB2 Leap, and Salary Cap Draft Strategy

The guys answer questions to prepare for the upcoming fantasy football season

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 1 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna return to Westeros to discuss the new HBO series

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Kevin Durant Is Staying, but the Foundation Is Fractured in Brooklyn

The Nets slow-played their way into keeping KD, but it’s hard to imagine things working out after this summer’s drama

By Kevin O'Connor