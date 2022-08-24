The Sky’s the Only Limit in Chicago’s Sports Scene



The Full Go returns as Jason shouts out the reigning WNBA champion Sky for being the only sports team in Chicago doing their job (08:12). Also, why the White Sox are getting exactly what they deserve (11:58). Jason discusses Matt Eberflus’s game plan of playing his starters for up to a half during the Bears’ final preseason game (29:27). Former Detroit Lions offensive tackle Lomas Brown joins the show to help Jason preview the Lions season, what he’s seen from Aidan Hutchinson, the evolution of the offensive lineman, and more (41:07).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Lomas Brown

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

