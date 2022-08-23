‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 1 Deep Dive



Mal and Joanna return to Westeros once again to give you their deep, DEEP dive into the season premiere of House of the Dragon, titled “The Heirs of the Dragon.” They give their overall thoughts about this first episode and what it feels like to be back in the world of Game of Thrones (07:05). Then they dive deep into the events of the episode, giving rich insights into all of these new and exciting characters (19:49). Later they offer up their own episode awards (02:44:39) and dive into book lore to give further insight into the season ahead (02:56:40).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

