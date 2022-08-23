Listener Mailbag: Taking a WR First Overall, the RB2 Leap, and Salary Cap Draft Strategy



We answer listener questions about taking Justin Jefferson first overall in the draft, which second-round running back will make the leap, the best strategies for a salary cap draft, how to conceive of the best way to determine draft order, and more. We also settle the great Häagen-Dazs debate, and more.

(0:47) - Should you take Justin Jefferson first overall?

(5:33) - Which RB2 will make the leap?

(7:53) - Best salary cap draft strategy

(24:58) - Best/worse PPR players?

(26:59) - Strategies for larger leagues

(30:59) - Ways to determine draft order

(34:30) - Fantasy traits to avoid

(37:49) - Fantasy punishment debate

(41:36) - Ice cream power rankings

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

