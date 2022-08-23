 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Listener Mailbag: Taking a WR First Overall, the RB2 Leap, and Salary Cap Draft Strategy

The guys answer questions to prepare for the upcoming fantasy football season

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Minnesota Vikings Training Camp Photo by David Berding/Getty Images


We answer listener questions about taking Justin Jefferson first overall in the draft, which second-round running back will make the leap, the best strategies for a salary cap draft, how to conceive of the best way to determine draft order, and more. We also settle the great Häagen-Dazs debate, and more.

(0:47) - Should you take Justin Jefferson first overall?
(5:33) - Which RB2 will make the leap?
(7:53) - Best salary cap draft strategy
(24:58) - Best/worse PPR players?
(26:59) - Strategies for larger leagues
(30:59) - Ways to determine draft order
(34:30) - Fantasy traits to avoid
(37:49) - Fantasy punishment debate
(41:36) - Ice cream power rankings

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Draft Rankings for tiers, sleepers, and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

